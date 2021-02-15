Doing Good: Dress for Success helps women get back to work

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The country’s unemployment rate jumped to a record high last year and statistics show women are having a harder time getting back to work. That’s where Dress for Success NWA comes in.

Since the pandemic began, hundreds of women have found themselves in the Rogers Mall.

“What we want is for them to walk out feeling 100% complete. It’s not just the outer but it’s also the inner,” Dress for Success board member Tanya Cook said.

It is not a normal store. Dress for Success helps women get ready for that big job interview by finding the right outfit, providing resume help and professional mentoring. Cook says COVID-19 has created a big need for women in the area.

“December of 2020, it was noted that women made up about 100% of the net job loss, losing 156,000 jobs in comparison to men who actually gained 16,000,” she said.

Now, people who have not had to interview for a job in a while are facing a whole new process.

“This is again a whole new world for them. They have not had to learn this way. They are used to the in front interviews,” Cook said.

Dress for Success will teach people to use Zoom, let women use their internet, and it still offers all the same services, virtually or in person, socially distanced.

“I think it took some creativity because it’s still a world that we’re getting accommodated to, a new normal. But I don’t think it’s going to change anytime soon and so we are just going to keep on moving forward,” Cook said.

Dress for Success needs volunteers and donated clothes. But top of the list is financial support. If you would like to give, click here.