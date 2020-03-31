Doing Good: Dress for Success sees the impacts of COVID-19

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – About 50% of women going to Dress for Success have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Providing important shopping sprees since 2013, Dress for Success NWA helps women break the cycle of poverty.

“Since 2013, we’ve helped 1800 women,” Dress for Success board treasurer Lela Davidson said.

The boutique provides the perfect professional wardrobe, but the program gives women more than just an outfit.

“We have a career center which they can get an education. We have mentoring groups. We have one on one coaching,” Davidson said.

Even in a time of social distancing, these programs are still available.

“Right now, some of those things are happening virtually as we continue to serve our clients through this really challenging time,” Davidson said.

That has proved pivotal at a time when Dress for Success is greatly needed.

“20% of our clients have lost employment due to the current crisis and another 30% are having reduced hours or challenges due to not having childcare in the types of positions that they hold,” Davidson said.

It’s a lot of women, but Dress for Success says there is still a lot of opportunities.

“While there are a lot of challenges right now, there are also some opportunities. We know that Walmart is hiring an enormous amount of people to serve the needs of the community at this time and so we’re trying to help folks be ready for those interviews if they’re available,” Davidson said.

As stock markets drop and people worry about the economy, this is something worth investing in.

“When you invest in dress for success, you’re not only helping these women and their families but by helping them break through that economic cycle, you’re strengthening the overall community economy,” Davidson said.

Dress for success needs volunteers, donated clothes, and of course money. If you’re willing and able to help, click here.