SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area non-profit’s services are in such high demand, every single one of its programs has a waiting list.

Sorting, weighing and packaging; Important work is going on at The Elizabeth Richardson Center that benefits our local businesses.

“It really prepares them to move out into the community to jobs that are community-based,” ERC executive director Kim Aaron said.

The staff at Elizabeth Richardson Industries are all taking part in one of the non-profit’s programs. ERC is a comprehensive provider for people with disabilities. For 60 years, it has been there for people who otherwise might be lost without it.

“It’s a hard reality to think about honestly. Some would be homeless. Some would potentially be in jail because they would be interacting in a community that wasn’t ready for them and they wouldn’t know appropriate behaviors,” Aaron said.

It’s more than just employment services. ERC serves 180 people of all ages, teaching life skills, offering residential services, recreational opportunities and more.

“We adjust for what the needs are of each individual. Our job is to make sure that they are living the best life that they possibly can,” Aaron said.

There is a waiting list for every program, and the need is not slowing down.

“As people who have children with an intellectual disability can no longer care for them in their home, we’re one of the few places that they can come. So 60 years and going, we see another 60 years ahead of us,” Aaron said.

ERC could always use donations or volunteers who want to help teach skills like dancing or sports. To learn more, click here.