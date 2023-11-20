FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is helping make sure people have warm clothes to wear and food to eat this winter.

As the temperatures start to drop, 7hills Homeless Center provides a pivotal resource.

“They might not have something warm to wear, you know. So they’re able to get clothing once every week at 7hills,” 7hills development associate Kristina Andazola said.

That is made possible thanks to donation drives like the Mr. Rogers Sweater Drive at the Fayetteville Public Library.

“I believe strongly that libraries are community builders and the activities that we do here are in line with the library’s mission to strengthen our community,” FPL manager of community engagement Carlye Dennis said.

Through the end of the month, people can donate any type of winter gear at the library and it will all go to 7hills. But that is not the only way to help the community.

“We work with many different people in the community on a daily basis,” Dennis said.

The library is also hosting a pet food drive for Ranger’s Pantry and a Fee Forgiveness Tree where people can help kids pay off any late fees at the library. And any type of donation sends a powerful message.

“It’s important to us because it helps us. But it’s also important to our guests because it shows our guests that our community cares,” Andazola said.

