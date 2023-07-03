Fayetteville, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Buying some last-minute fireworks could help people facing addiction.

Holidays were not always something to celebrate for Triston Brownell.

“I was never really involved with my family because of my addiction. Holidays were usually kinda isolated,” he said.

He struggled with a meth addiction for ten years until he found Scott Murr and Micah Hope Ministry.

“We transition them into the community so the money we raise here helps support them,” Murr, the director of Micah Hope Ministry, said.

At a firework stand at Genisis Church, the money people spend helps provide support and housing for men like Brownell.

“It’s always beautiful to see somebody that is absolutely broken and hopeless show up and know that there is something better waiting for them and then walk along the path as they journey towards recovery and get to see that transformation in their life,” Murr said.

Housing and transportation is covered at Micah Hope Ministry until the men get their own job. It allows them to focus on their own recovery while also helping others with their addiction.

“We try to get them connected with people that are experiencing addiction that are in active addiction and they’ve been able to help offer hope for people,” Murr said.

“Christ calls us to serve others and that’s what we do at the house here a lot, we serve. Whether it be serving the homeless, serving the community, giving back to people in need,” Brownell said.

For Brownell, it is all made the holidays worth celebrating again.

“When I think about freedom and Fourth of July now, what I think about now is when Christ said whoever I set free is free indeed,” Brownell said.

If you would like to check out the Micah Hope Ministry firework stand, click here.