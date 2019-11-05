Doing Good: Friendship Community Care adds behavioral health services

Friendship Community Care has decided to expand its reach beyond people with developmental disabilities.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA) — There is a new resource for people in our area who need help with mental and behavioral health.

Matthew Burford’s been interning at the Embassy Suites in Rogers for a few months now.

“For Project Search, I work coffee shop and human resources,” he said.

Project Search is a program through Friendship Community Care, giving people with developmental disabilities a chance to gain experience in the workplace.

“I want to get a job after I’m done with high school,” Burford said.

FCC has been helping people with developmental disabilities for the past 50 years.

“Everybody deserves the opportunity to live a meaningful life. That’s what Friendship strives to do throughout all of our programs. We try to encourage independence,” the director of day and employment programs, Katie Baker said.

FCC does that for 2,500 people each year.

“We are one of the largest providers in the state of Arkansas for services for individuals with disabilities,” Baker said.

One of the largest and still expanding. It now offers behavioral health services as well.

“Kids struggling with ADHD to trauma, depression, anxiety,” the director of behavioral health services Cole Mitchel said.

It is for anyone, Infants through adulthood.

“The goal is to improve the life of individuals so they can be successful in the community and empower them to have a better life,” Mitchel said. “There’s a big stigma with developmental disabilities as well as mental health so the more it is talked about, the more it’s brought to the forefront, the more accepting it will be because it doesn’t discriminate.”

Now more people like Burford have the opportunity to thrive.

“The thing I like about working here is doing whatever I can to make good choices,” Burford said.

Friendship Community Care is also looking for more business partners, employees, interns and volunteers. If you would like to find out more about open positions or about the programs it offers, click here.