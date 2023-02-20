FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Habitat for Humanity of Washington County breaks ground on its newest house.

For Lindsey Peterson, it has been a lot of hard work.

“I’ve been, over the past year or so, working on my sweat equity hours volunteering at the habitat for humanity restore and also working on nancy’s home,” she said.

Those volunteer hours are required, allowing Peterson to buy a new home through Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m glad that we broke ground today so we can start building our home,” she said.

She and her two kids will have their own house with a zero percent mortgage, which is a huge help in today’s market.

“Our real estate prices have significantly increased over the past two to three years which is amazing, but it also makes it harder for people like teachers, firemen, and policemen, who maybe their income can’t help them be able to afford a down payment on a house,” Habitat for Humanity of Washington County Board President Amanda Brumbelow said.

Brumbelow says it is a problem that needs attention.

“There’s not a lot of organizations in our community right now that’s focused on affordable housing,” she said.

It helps families like the Peterson’s can get a leg up.

“We are so thankful and blessed. The money that I’m putting towards rent I can now be putting it towards owning my own home,” Peterson said.

To learn more about volunteering or applying for a home, click here.