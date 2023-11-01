BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Your screams at Nightmares Haunted House could bring in big bucks for area non-profits.

With cautious footsteps and friends huddled close, people have been coming to Nightmares Haunted House for decades.

“The haunted house has been around for around 30 years,” Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club president Jeff Necessary said.

it starts with a bus ride down to the haunt. The theme this year is “hillbilly”.

“There are some ugly creatures in there. And we did some outdoor props to make it look a little more farmish,” Necessary said.

Nightmares Haunted House has your heart pumping for 30 minutes. It might be terrifying for some, but it is fun for those who put it on.

“They have a blast. And those of us like me in the front end, when we see the ticket lines when we see all the customers when we load the bus. It’s a joy for me to see the general public,” Necessary said.

A lot of that joy comes from the fact that each person there is giving back to their community. The Haunted House is teamed up with the Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club. This event alone will help them donate $100,000 to area non-profits like Souls Harbor, Northwest Arkansas Foodbank and Sheep Dog.

“The contributed dollars is less it seems than previous years, so it’s really critical. We want them to help our neighbors and we like to help them do that,” Necessary said.

October 31 is the last night for the haunted house. It is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3706 NW Frontage Road in Bentonville