FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — So many animal shelters are reaching capacity, you can help by opening up your home. The Humane Society of the Ozarks is looking for new foster families for pets.

Just like a young pup, The Humane Society of the Ozarks never slows down.

“Just this past weekend, I got a litter of six puppies and I was scrambling because we didn’t have enough foster homes for puppies,” HSO Executive Director Chase Jackson said.

It does more than just find pets new homes though. HSO also teams up with other shelters that are overwhelmed with animals right now.

“If they need help with getting different vaccines or some sort of funding for a dog that’s not moving, whatever, we will jump in and help,” Jackson said.

HSO has been serving Northwest Arkansas since 1946, promoting the ethical treatment of animals. And anyone can help with that mission. With so many pets in shelters, there is always a need for more foster families, and it does not cost foster families a thing.

“We cover all of the expenses. Any medical, if anyone needs to borrow a crate, food, leash, collar, toys, bones, anything,” Jackson said.

So all you have to give is a little love to an animal in need.

If you would like to contribute to the cause but do not want to foster, you can take part in the Humane Society of the Ozark’s mini-golf fundraiser. Putt for Paws takes place on August 19th at Lokomotion Family Fun Park. To learn more, click here.