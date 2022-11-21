ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have never used a food pantry before are now turning to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank for help.

A week before Thanksgiving, grocery stores are packed. But Feed Rogers is busy all year round.

“I just come in here to get a little help with the food because I have three kids,” Jessie Wilson said as he walked the aisles filled with food.

Jessie Wilson’s work slows down in the winter, so he needed a little extra help getting food for his family. That is how he found Feed Rogers.

“There’s been a lot of love, a lot of food, a lot of happy faces. I would say that the client choice model provides a lot of dignity and respect,” Feed Rogers manager Chelsea Tatlow said.

It is a service provided by the NWA Food Bank, but you do not just pick up a box of food. You make an appointment and do the shopping on your own, creating a more personal atmosphere.

“We’re able to get to know the people that we serve better and help them in other avenues of their life, so serving the whole person and not just with food,” Tatlow said.

A thousand families came to Feed Rogers last month. 200 of those families were first-timers.

“Inflation has definitely hit our neighbors hard and we have seen people access feed rogers resources that have never entered the charitable food system before,” Tatlow said.

If you want to find out how to get an appointment. or get involved by volunteering or donating, click here.