ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hundreds of people joined together to celebrate breast cancer survivors and support those still battling.

Adora Curry is used to walking in the Komen Northwest Arkansas More Than Pink Walk. But she has never done it as a cancer survivor.

“I did not have a lump or anything. I literally only went because my insurance was about to run out so I scheduled all the appointments I could,” Curry said.

It turned out she had stage two breast cancer. She took the news in stride.

“It takes a big toll on you and as a mom and an only child, I focused more of my attention on having a strong face for my kids and my family,” Curry said.

But, Komen Northwest Arkansas focused on Curry.

“No one fights breast cancer alone,” Susan G. Komen Dev. Director Alisa Pope said.

The non-profit funds research and also provides access to care. In Curry’s case, that included self-care like massages and counseling.

“To be able to look around and see how many people are impacted by what Komen does in the community is really amazing,” Pope said.

Part of that is forming a community all of its own.

“Not just my family. The whole community. Restaurants would send me food, make sure my family was okay and this is my way of paying that forward. For anybody who’s a survivor, a caregiver, who lost someone in the past, just to let them know that I’m a part of their community and I always will be,” Curry said.

You can still donate to the More than Pink Walk. To learn more about Komen and how to get involved, click here.