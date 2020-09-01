Doing Good: Komen Ozark goes virtual in the fight against breast cancer

Two major fundraisers will take place online to help raise money for cancer patients.

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Komen Ozark has helped people beat breast cancer for more than 20 years. Although COVID-19 has provided challenges, it is not going to stop them from getting people the resources they need.

Komen Ozark attacks breast cancer from every angle.

“Research, care, community and action,” Development Director Cecilia Smith explained.

That includes advocating with lawmakers, helping fund research and getting people the care they need.

“We really just try to meet women where they are and help them however they need help,” Smith said.

But Komen needs our support too. There are two big fundraisers coming up next month. First, there is the Pink Ribbon Luncheon where normally 800 people gather to raise money and awareness.

“We are working very hard to modify and adjust,” Smith said.

It has been moved all online but with a lot of the same great features like the Big Wig Reveal and the Survivor Fashion Show. Also, there will be a guest speaker who has now beaten multiple life-threatening illnesses.

“She actually had COVID recently. So she’s recovered from COVID so she’s going to have a great aspect on dealing with all kinds of illness,” Smith said.

Then, there is charity golf tournament.

“It’s a great way to support Komen while still being somewhat socially distanced from everyone,” Smith said.

It is as safe as possible with online check-in and no sit-down group lunch. So there are some differences, but the events are going on so Komen Ozark can still get people the help they need.

“That’s something we really want to focus on to make sure that people even during COVID, that you continue your healthcare treatments,” Smith said.

Both of those events are coming up in September. To learn more, click here.