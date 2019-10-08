Doing Good: Learning life lessons through the game of golf

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Golf is known as a gentleman’s sport with a heavy emphasis on the proper etiquette. That is the part of the game that is making a big difference for students at the First Tee.

At six years old, Brimlee Short decided to take a swing at golf.

“She had never played golf before in her life. Just over a month ago was her first time. She came home and was this is the greatest time ever,” her father, Brock Short said.

She loved it so much, she already signed up for another month at the First Tee.

Brock Short, Brimlee’s father: “She loves it. And as a dad, having a daughter like a sport that you like that you can relate with is fantastic,” Brock Short said.

Even as the weather turns, Short will not have to wait until spring to tee it up. The First Tee has a one-of-a-kind indoor facility.

“We can come in. We’ve got heated bays. We can open up some garage doors and hit some live balls. We have a simulator,” The First Tee Coach Jay Gilstrap said.

Brimlee can continue to learn year-round and she is not just learning how to play golf.

“We’re going to have some fun. We’re going to teach you the game of golf but we’re going to have life skills, we’re going to have fun out there and it’s a great opportunity for the kid,” Gilstrap said.

She’s learning important life skills.

“At First Tee, they’re not only teaching the kids to be good golfers, which is awesome but to be better citizens and better people in the world as they grow up. This is really cool because my daughter is only 6 and she’s learning these fundamentals at the very beginning,” Brock Short said.

Another student showed her integrity at a recent tournament, admitting to a penalty that lost her the tournament.

“You can rely on their honesty, on their integrity, on their ability to play the game the way it is intended to be played,” Gilstrap said.

It might have cost the player on the golf course, but that is the type of action that shows the athletes are truly learning.

The First Tee will teach kids as young as 5-years-old and the lessons take place year-round.