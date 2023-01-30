FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are getting connected with important resources thanks to Light House Solutions.

Stacy Harper, Light House Solutions executive director, says Northwest Arkansas has a lot to give.

“We are resource-rich but a lot of our people don’t know how to get to those resources,” she said.

So Light House Solutions is making sure everyone gets connected to the services they need.

“Our end goal is making sure that we improve the quality of life for children and their families,” Harper said.

It will help connect people with just about anything from rental and utility assistance to clothing and emotional support services.

“When we’re knocking on those doors, we’re also talking. We’re listening to the stories. What is it that you need? Are there any resources? We listen to those stories and we pivot,” Harper said.

They do it by collaborating with others in the community including other non-profit organizations. Last year, through a variety of programs Light House Solutions helped 8,500 people.

“We are all coming together collectively to make sure that this community is thriving and that they have what they need,” Harper said.

