FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area non-profit is helping women who have experienced trauma, addiction, and incarceration live healthy, independent lives.

It looks like any other home, but Magdalene Serenity House is filled with women bonded by life’s challenges.

“We help rebuild the lives of women who have experienced trauma, addiction, and incarceration,” Executive Director April Bachrodt said.

These women oftentimes come from a lifetime of hardships.

“They’re coming to us with nothing. They’re starting a brand new life and we don’t want to put that additional stressor on them,” Bachrodt said.

So they can stay at Magdalene Serenity House for free for two years while getting help with health care and legal advocacy and taking part in other important programming.

“It takes time to heal and recover from their past and we want to give them that time to do that real deep work that’s going to help them successfully reintegrate into their community,” Bachrodt said.

Even once they move out of Magdalene Serenity House, they have gained a whole new support system.

“When you walk into this house for the first time, or any time, you instantly feel the bond between the sisters,” Development Director Joy Morris said.

It takes a lot of household goods to house eight women. To learn how you can show some support, click here.