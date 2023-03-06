ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More and more people looking to land their next job are turning to Dress for Success NWA.

Skimming the racks at Dress for Success feels like a personalized shopping experience. But this is not your typical clothing store.

“They can do so much more than just come in and get the clothes but they can actually learn the skills they need to thrive beyond their appointment with us,” Executive Director at Dress for Success NWA Rachel Cox said.

Dress for success has become a vital stop for people trying to land a new job. People can get help with resume writing, interview skills and mentorships. Ashley McFadin started here as an intern and loved the mission so much, she now works on staff.

“I love women’s empowerment, and here that just really thrives and feeling like I can be a helping hand in that and expand it within our community is very fulfilling,” McFadin said.

And you can get involved too by volunteering.

“There’s always something to do and it’s very fun. It can get very creative. You can help work with the women directly actually within our programs,” McFadin said.

Lately, there have been a lot of women coming in.

“Last year, we served over 740 individuals and the majority of whom were at or below the poverty line,” Cox said.

That number is up from about 130 the year before.

“The surge in our numbers was definitely unexpected but we worked really hard to not only help those who are coming out of the pandemic who needed those employment services, but also we were very intentional at making collaborations and partnerships with other non-profits,” Cox said.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved or use their services, click here.