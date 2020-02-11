Doing Good: Mother of four to get Habitat for Humanity home

Habitat for Humanity says statistics show owning a house comes with a lot of benefits.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA) — Struggling to afford housing takes a toll on people’s health and well-being. Habitat for Humanity of Washington County is trying to eliminate that problem.

Erica Kelso wears many hats.

“In striving to be better for my family, I’m a realtor, I’m an optician, I work a few other side jobs and I’m an optometry student,” she said.

She is also raising four children as a single mom.

“Struggles of maintaining childcare for my daughter as that expense was just as much as my rent and how that affected my income or being able to have the affordability or lack thereof to put my children in extracurricular activities,” Kelso said.

For those reasons, she has not owned a home. But that is about to change thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“Groups such as Proctor and Gamble, Arkansas Realtors Hearts and Homes program and the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors are partnering with Erica to build a home for her and her family,” Habitat for Humanity Board Member Dawn Yates said.

Kelso will pay it off with an affordable zero percent interest loan and some hard work.

“They actually put in 300 hours of sweat equity themselves working along volunteers,” Yates explained.

Habitat for Humanity says statistics show owning a house comes with a lot of benefits.

“It provides a consistent and stable environment for children to grow in. Additionally, it improves their education, their health and ultimately the financial situation of the family,” Yates said.

And it will create new memories for Kelso.

“It’s amazing, the thought and the idea of my boys playing baseball in the backyard or my daughter having her very own bedroom,” she said.

To get involved in an upcoming build, or to apply for a home through habitat for humanity, click here.