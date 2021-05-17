Doing Good: New patch helps Girl Scouts’ Mental Health

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girl Scouts is helping kids cope during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Meagan Ruffing has lead her daughter’s Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas troop for four years.

“We had all the same girls stay all four years. This year was really hard. It was hard on the troop. It was hard on me as a troop leader,” Ruffing said.

It is a tight-knit group of girls, helping each other get through the pandemic on top of life’s normal challenges.

“It was around the time of state testing in elementary schools and so the girls were able to tell me, “I’m really stressed out about this,”” Ruffing said.

Ruffing got to have those conversations as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. The troop completed the new “Okay to Say” patch program; a great fit for the scouts.

“It is a preventative place for mental health, where girls actually get to be in a place where they get to learn who they are and feel confident who they are even during trying times like the pandemic,” Girl Scouts Diamonds President and CEO Dawn Prasifka said.

Iti s also a great fit for Ruffing. She is about to get her masters in Clinical Mental Health.

“I see clients right now at a private practice and I also lead my daughters troop,” she said.

Until now, the troop just knew her as “Miss Meagan.”

“I was able to tell them, “did you know that Miss Meagan goes and sees people every day at a clinic and I get to talk with them and meet with them. If you ever feel like you need to talk with me you can talk with me? Who’s that person in your life that you can talk to?”” Ruffing said.

