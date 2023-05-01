FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is celebrating 50 years of helping troubled teenage boys.

Kids can clear their minds by staring out at picturesque pastures at the Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch in Morrow, AR.

“It’s a little bit of a shock to their system. But it’s so good for them. They get a chance just to unplug,” CEO Justin Smith said.

Justin Smith’s been with the Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch for 26 years.b He has been helping troubled teens from around the country.

“The teenagers of today, the studies continue to show, the level of hopelessness just increases every year. They don’t understand their identity. They don’t know why they are. They don’t know what their purpose is. They lived through covid and isolation. They see wars around the world. They see that nobody trusts anybody anymore,” Smith said.

It is a licensed treatment center with expert therapy focused on faith. But this journey to a healthier life is an adventure. There is backpacking, canoeing, rock climbing and equine therapy.

“Our students get to work with horses. They get to ride them. They get to build relationships with them and there’s nothing better than counseling out in the horse pastures with these students,” Smith said.

While Smith’s been there 26 years, Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch has been in Morrow for 50.

“I’ve seen so many lives impacted by the ministry that takes place here on a daily basis,” Smith said.

To celebrate 50 years, Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is throwing a party on Saturday. There will be fishing, bounce houses, food trucks and live music. To learn how you can get involved with the event, contact Kim Huett at 479-502-2239.