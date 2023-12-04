FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area non-profit is creating priceless holiday memories for kids in need.

As kids write their wishlist for Santa right now, many are hoping for something special under the Christmas Tree. But other holiday traditions and the time with friends and family are what led to the creation of More to Give NWA.

“When she thinks back on her childhood, she thinks back on the memories and the experiences and she can’t recall the gifts that she received. So she wants to create a magical night for the children so they remember the experience,” More to Give NWA board member Meredith Efurd said.

Each year, More to Give NWA throws a big holiday party with some special guests.

“When Santa comes, they get super excited,” Board Member Stephanie Lovell said.

65 kids and their families who are struggling with stable housing are given a night to make memories together. There is a present.

“They have a stocking that they get at the dinner table so it’s fun to watch them open their stocking,” Lovell said.

but the real gift is the experience; a night with games, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa.

“We want them to remember their Christmas as being something special and exciting and something that they look forward to doing the next year,” Efurd said.

“It’s just so magical and wonderful to feel that warmth inside that they’re getting to experience that night,” Lovell said.

The holiday party is set for December 22nd. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.