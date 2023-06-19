SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Non-profits around Northwest Arkansas worked together to host Juneteenth celebrations this year.

Hearts rang out to live music as thousands filled the streets of Springdale to celebrate Juneteenth. Jerome Lynch brought his whole family.

“Seeing a lot of diversity, and the people to come out in an area like Northwest Arkansas is a huge deal,” he said.

An estimated 4,000 people attended this year’s Freedom Fest; a major collaboration between non-profits Interform, Community Cohesion Project, the NWA Juneteenth Committee and Music Moves.

“We were excited to put on this black experience and celebrate black music, the emancipation of slaves after the civil war, no better way to do that than around a Juneteenth celebration,” Music Moves program director Anthony Ball said.

People of all ages and all races took part.

“Music is one of those things that is probably the best unifier in the world,” Ball said.

With food, giveaways and live music, people flocked to the festival.

“By the end of the night, it was just a sea of families taking over that whole block street,” Ball added.

It was a day that reminded Lynch of the spirit of the holiday.

“Sometimes you feel as though people just can’t come together and get along, but if you turn around and look at what’s going on out here today with the music, the people and the food, smiles the laughter, people from all age groups and demographics, this is what it’s about. We’re just one human race,” he said.

Plans for next year's freedom festival are already in the works. Music Moves is about to open a new music venue and education center in Rogers.