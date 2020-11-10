Doing Good: Northwest Arkansas Food Bank meets increased demand with mobile food banks

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As most businesses have relied on pick-up services during this pandemic, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is making good use of its mobile food pantries.

Thursday, cars lined up at one of over a dozen mobile pantries.

“We have 14 mobile pantries currently,” NWA Food Bank Dir. of Client Services Casey Cowan said.

It allows people to stay in their car while volunteers load in the groceries.

“Sadly, all of the folks that are finding themselves to a food line for the first time have allowed us to see an increase,” Cowan said.

The NWA Food Bank has seen a 40% increase in demand this year.

“We’re preparing to see larger numbers this month and next month even into January and February as we keep seeing COVID cases increasing,” Cowan said.

As long as that happens, the mobile food pantries will be there to help.

“We are always so thankful to be able to be a small part of maybe helping someone make ends meet and maybe not have to choose between paying a bill or picking up a prescription,” Cowan said.

The NWA Food Bank needs more people to sign up and volunteer. If you’d like to see all the ways you can get involved, click here.