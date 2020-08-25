Doing Good: Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter hopes in-person school will help with outreach

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Calls to the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter’s domestic violence hotline have increased during the pandemic, and the shelter is still offering all of its pivotal resources for victims of domestic abuse but also some new ones.

The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter says abuse is likely increasing and as quarantine restrictions are lifted, more cases might be discovered. So it needs your help in spreading the word about its services.

Kids are not the only ones who have missed going to school.

“We go into high schools and talk to students about healthy relationships in their dating years and just addressing what abuse looks like,” Dir. of Community Engagement and Education at the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter Amber Lacewell said.

Lacewell says school is an important part of their education and outreach efforts. They do not just teach kids about abuse. Counselors also help them cope.

“This semester our counselor is slated to have 9 different groups running at four different schools,” Lacewell said.

Education is a big part of the mission because a victim might not always come forward by themselves.

“They’re frightened and they’re bullied and they’re threatened to not say anything so you might never know,” Development Director of the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter Stacy Seger said.

During the pandemic, the women’s shelter has really focused on sharing some fantastic content on social media, and there will soon be a new feature on its website; something they say is similar to a choose your own adventure book.

“People can actually immerse themselves in the story of a domestic violence survivor so that they can understand the background and then how would they respond?” Seger said.

If you can help spot the abuse, The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter can handle the rest.

“We’re helping them get into jobs. We’re helping them get into apartments. We have a social worker that does counseling with them. We have a legal advocate that helps them navigate the legal system,” Seger said.

Since awareness is key, the shelter would love if you checked out its social media pages. Any financial help would go a long way as well. You can do so here.