Doing Good: NWA Food Bank and UAMS team up to feed families hit with COVID-19

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special partnership is helping get food to families stuck at home in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Two weeks stuck at home is not easy.

“As we were asking people to stay home for two weeks if they had covid-19, they might not have enough food to feed themselves and their families during that quarantine,” UAMS Northwest Vice Chancellor Pearl McElfish said.

UAMS Northwest already had a strong partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. After all, food insecurity and healthcare often go hand in hand.

“We know the connection between chronic disease and COVID-19 and food insecurity. One of the best ways we can address that is providing everyone the healthy food they need,” McElfish said.

So UAMS stepped up again to get food from the NWA Food Bank and deliver it to homebound families during the pandemic.

“Even though Northwest Arkansas is one of the most affluent parts of the state, we have a lot of food insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic has made that even worse,” McElfish said.

It’s help feed 5,000 families dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I’ve never been more proud to live in northwest Arkansas than I have in the past year. It’s been amazing to see organizations from across the region come together to help those in need,” McElfish said.

