Doing Good: NWA Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry helps during COVID-19 crisis

People can stay in their car while picking up food at the mobile food pantry.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is bringing food right into your community thanks to its Mobile Food Pantry.

Car after car lined up for food at the American Legion Hall in Prairie Grove last week.



“Today we are serving at one of our 13 mobile food pantries that we have in Northwest Arkansas,” Northwest Arkansas Food Bank Agency Relations Coordinator Sabrina Thiede said.

This service is not new for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

But in a time of social-distancing, It is needed.

“They don’t even have to get out of their cars,” Thiede said.

NWA Foodbank is seeing a lot of new families right now.

“We have seen a little bit of a 50% gross in new families that we’re serving right now. We have a lot of families in our area that have been affected through layoffs and furloughs and things like that,” Thiede said.

In a typical year, the NWA Food Bank distributes more than 8 million pounds of food. This is not a typical year.

“Our jobs have always been important I feel like, but right now they are even more important because there’s more and more people who are needing our services and i’m so grateful to live in a community that rallies around us,” Thiede said.

Now would be a great time to show them some support.

“We’ve had to do a little bit of a suspension of our volunteers on site just to keep people safe, but you can always donate to the cause. These things aren’t free for us to do,” Thiede said.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.