SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite serving millions of meals last year, the NWA Food Bank says there is more work to be done.

It is hard to picture 11 million meals. But the NWA Food Bank knows what that looks like.

“While that seems like a large number, a large amount of food, there’s still a great need in Northwest Arkansas,” Annual Fund Officer Kim Daniels said.

In 2021 alone, the food bank provided more than 14 million pounds of food to people in Northwest Arkansas. And with prices soaring right now, a lot of families are facing difficult decisions.

“Do we pay our utility bill? Do we buy food? Do we take our kids to the doctor because they’re sick or do we buy food?” Daniels said.

It is not funny, but we could all use a good laugh. So the NWA Food Bank set up a unique fundraiser, Stand Up for Hunger.

“His name is Dusty Slay. Dusty Slay, s-l-a-y so I guess he’ll slay us,” Daniels joked.

Slay is a comedian who will perform at the event in Lowell.

“He’s been on shows like the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He’s been on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He’s been on Comedy Central,” Daniels said.

So, you can enjoy a world-class act. while helping feed your neighbors.

“If we can bridge that gap any way we can with proteins and healthy foods, stable foods, then we think we’re doing a good thing to help our neighbors and it’s not just us. It’s the community of Northwest Arkansas that supports us,” Daniels said.

For more information about Stand Up for Hunger or other ways to get involved with the NWA Food Bank, click here.