BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids from several different religious backgrounds are sharing their beliefs with each other this week for the first-ever NWA Friend Camp.

Children at NWA Friend Camp might be Christian, Hindu, Islamic, Jewish, Indigenous or no faith at all. Bethany Davis is there teaching about Buddhism.

“A very important Buddhist concept is many in body and one in mind. So really to show kids that we are all unique and different and we bring amazing different things to the table, but at the end of the day we’re trying to live happy lives,” she said.

They are different faiths, but the camp is focused on what they have in common.

“This camp introduces children and asks them to wonder about all of these faiths in the region, and we have many, and how those faiths are actively linked to the social good that is done in the community,” NWA Friend Camp Director Liz Emis said.

The theme this year is “Make Some Noise.”

“Children need to know, and know how, that they have a voice and they need to use it, both for the community and for themselves,” Emis said.

It is the first Friend Camp in Northwest Arkansas, but the interfaith concept has already seen success in Central Arkansas, empowering kids to be leaders.

“Given everything that’s going on in the country and in the state and we’re coming back to school in just a few weeks, these campers will be ready to make peace regardless and because of whatever faith they may have,” Emis said.

“It’s really a great way to show the kids that we all at the end of the day all have the same values and that there’s that continuity across all of us,” Davis said.

It is breaking down barriers so the children can grow up to be unifiers.