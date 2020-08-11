Doing Good: NWA NAACP helps voters prepare for November election

FILE – In this June 23, 2020, file photo voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election. Last week he made a startling, and unfounded, claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

NWA NAACP holds events to help people register to vote and clear up any confusion about the election.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Absentee voting is expected to be way up this election after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said fear of COVID-19 is an acceptable reason to request an absentee ballot. So the NWA NAACP is offering help to make sure everyone who wants to vote is ready come election day.

This election is expected to get a lot of people to the polls.

“During this racial and medical pandemic, we need to vote like our lives depend on it,” NWA NAACP Branch President Monique Jones said.

She says decisions made on election day can affect generations to come. So she wants to make sure everyone who wants to vote, can vote.

“We have about four voter registration drives going on and they will be at some local mobile pantry locations as well as Walmart,” Jones said.

But this year, there are more challenges than just getting registered. She is worried voting during a pandemic could create new challenges. County clerks are working hard to put out a large number of absentee ballots this year.

“If our own local county clerks don’t understand how to allow people ballots so they can vote, then it’s going to be a challenge for the community,” Jones said.

The NAACP is making sure people know their voting rights and what it takes if you want to vote absentee.

“Northwest Arkansas is a transient community. People are relocated here and they’re in and out and a lot of people fail to register here locally and a lot of people here fail to change their address,” Jones said.

And even though there are nearly three months to go, she says now is the time to prepare.

If you have any questions about what it takes to vote or what is on the ballot, Jones said you can e-mail the NWA NAACP or find more information here.