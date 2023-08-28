BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Women in recovery are getting back on their feet thanks to Oasis of Northwest Arkansas.

A safe, peaceful home makes this a great spot for mothers in recovery.

“I knew Oasis was specifically for mothers and children and that was what I needed,” KAmi Payton, Kindergarten readiness coordinator at Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, said.

Payton once went through the program at Oasis of Northwest Arkansas.

“The mission of Oasis is to provide safe and supportive housing for women in recovery and their children,” Oasis Early Education Readiness and Health Watch Coordinator, Taylor Garrison said.

“You got your children caught up in the mix as well and whether it be the time they have to go without you or what they’re experiencing without you, is a trauma for them also,” Payton said.

The women find motivation by having their kids with them.

“It gives them that drive because they’re able to have their child every day, see their child and be reminded, “this is why I’m here,”” Garrison said.

About 25 women live here at a time.

“They have three Na meetings that they do a week and then on Wednesday night we have circle time,” Garrison said.

They can take time to reflect, form new bonds and hold each other accountable. The process worked wonders for Payton.

“Now here we are. We have our lives back. We’re together, and we’re helpful and everybody’s doing good,” Payton said.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas takes donations like money or specific items for the women. To learn more, click here.