Doing Good: One man’s daily mission to give back

Mike Klaas takes donations and does something different with them every day.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas man is using donations to do a different good deed every single day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Klaas had been brainstorming for ways to give back.

“It was an idea I had with my sister a couple of months ago as something we’d do down the road. But when all this happened, I just felt very compelled to give back to the community,” he said.

So for the past 35 days, Klaas collects money on a Go Fund Me page and then fills needs all around Northwest Arkansas. It is something different everyday. Last week he delivered meals to nurses in the Mercy COVID Unit, Walmart gift cards for McDonald’s workers and we were there as he dropped off supplies to the Children’s Safety Center.

“We just served 47 kids during the month of April alone and most of those are sexual abuse allegations,” Children’s Safety Center Director of Development Emily Rappe Fisher said.

Klaas bought them food, clothes; you name it.

“Apparently gel pens are the hot thing right now, so I pretty much bought Walmart out of that. Sorry about that, Rogers Walmart,” Klaas said.

His idea is simple.

“People want to know where their money is going in the community. We all give but I think we’d give a lot more if people knew where their money is going,” he said.

That is why every day, he provides an update on his Go Fund Me page with his latest adventure. And he doesn’t just take donations, but also recommendations of how to use the money.

“There’s so many organizations I didn’t even know about and there’s so many people that need our help,” Klaas said.

It is that spirit that helps Northwest Arkansas thrive.

“Making those connections are what is going to make our community so resilient especially during the pandemic and we will get through this because of great community members like Mike,” Rappe Fisher said.

To donate or see how he is spending the money, click here.