FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is known for its mountain biking but it does not get that reputation without the dedication of groups like Ozark Offroad Cyclist.

“We build, maintain, advocate for trails in the area,” OORC events coordinator Crystal Cox said.

This small slice of Fayetteville requires a lot of attention so cyclists like Crystal Cox can enjoy it.

“You’re tucked away in a tiny portion of Fayetteville that’s in the middle of town but you’re in the woods and so that time in nature can be really grounding. It can keep people healthy,” Cox said.

Ozark Offroad Cyclist takes care of several adopted trail systems around the area by raking them, clearing down trees and invasive plants or even building new trails.

“We’re just wrapping up a big feature build out at Kessler; a really large skinny,” Cox said.

They are all volunteers putting in thousands of hours of work every year, nurturing these grounds for everyone to enjoy.

