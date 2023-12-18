SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit is helping break barriers to make sure everyone can participate in sports.

Every Wednesday night at Springdale Parks and Recreation basketball courts, dribbling, teammates talking and the clanking of wheelchairs can be heard echoing off the gym walls.

One of the adaptive basketball players, Kadesha Treco used to play soccer.

“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. A fight broke out and I suffered a gunshot wound to my spine,” Treco said.

She meets up with Ozark Adaptive Sports Association once a week for a pick-up game.

“Your teammates become family, right? In any sport, I think a sportsman would say. So we are not just teammates,” Treco said.

Sean Kent started the non-profit.

“It lowers depression. It lowers rates of obesity. It lowers all that stuff. It builds confidence. Usually, people who do adaptive sports end up going back to school or they end up getting a job,” he said.

Ozark Adaptive Sports Association helps with transportation and the cost of the equipment, which can add up to thousands of dollars.

“Some like individual things like cycling. Some like team sports so we have to try to do what we can. So we do tennis, basketball pickle ball, adaptive cycling, mountain biking. There’re 28 paralympic sports that I want to try and get ahold of,” Kent said.

Each sport that the non-profit adds gains more interest and helps grow a community for people with physical disabilities.

“It really means the world to have the community to bounce ideas off of, to try new things with, people that really get it because we’re all in one way shape or form afflicted with a disability,” Treco said.

Ozark Adaptive Sports Association is open to anyone. To learn more, click here.