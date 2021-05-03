Doing Good: Pandemic drives need for treatment at Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch

Washington County, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Substance abuse spikes as people struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. It has lead to a busy year at the Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch.

The Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch provides a unique opportunity for boys who have been struggling with addiction. And the need has been so great, it is ready to expand.

Located in a beautiful spot in Washington County, the Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch is a great place for teens.

“We offer them not only therapy but the opportunity to be boys so we have outdoor adventures that they get to go and participate in,” clinical director Jennifer Grim said.

Some of these teenagers do not get these opportunities at home where they were struggling with addiction. Substance abuse was already a prevalent issue, but with death, layoffs, and isolation, overdoses spiked by 119% over the past year.

“All that stuff was hard but the truth of the matter is that the need became so much greater that really what we were dealing with here was easier than what families were dealing with outside of here,” Grim said.

The Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch has 36 beds, and they have been full for over a year. So it’s working on expanding and you can be a part of it.

“Right now we’re doing the construction over here with the new building so we have a lot of opportunity for people who want to paint, people who want to work with some of the construction stuff,” Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch Interim Executive Director Gene Woods said.

The hard work now will allow the ranch to continue its mission.

“We’re a completely faith-based program, depending on the lord to make the difference in these young men’s lives,” Woods said.

The goal right now is to add four more beds. If you want to learn more and get involved, click here.