SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pedal it Forward and Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) team up to make sure people can get wherever they need to go.

The bus stop can usually be just the beginning of someone’s journey.

“If you use a bus to get somewhere, you then potentially have to walk to get to your final destination and so by combining buses and bikes, we can get people more mobile,” Pedal it Forward Executive Director Kenny Williams said.

So a new, but natural partnership was formed.

“Pedal it Forward has collaborated with Ozark Regional Transit to give bicycles away off of the front of their buses,” Williams said.

“They can ask our driver, just say, hey, i need a bike,” ORT executive liaison Erika Finnestead said.

That bike comes with a bike lock and helmet. So if you get off a bus and still have a ways to go, it is no problem.

“It’s pretty hot. So the great thing about having multi-modal is that they can hop on the bike after their $0 ride and get on their $0 bike and get to where they need to go,” Finnestead said.

The goal is to make transportation more attainable for everyone.

“People who need a bicycle to get around sometimes can’t afford one and so we’re heard to bridge that gap and make sure everybody has wheels, has a way to get to work, an appointment or wherever it is they need to get,” Williams said.

To learn more about Pedal it Forward and how to get a bike, click here.