Doing Good: People financially hurt by pandemic get financial help for cancer treatment through Komen Ozark

The More than Pink Walk goes virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – 8% of Arkansans are currently unemployed but cancer treatment cannot wait for your next paycheck.

“Right now, we’re just concerned about making sure women are not putting off their treatment because of loss of income, or maybe it’s transportation,” Susan G. Komen Ozark Executive Director Lauren Marquette said.

So Komen Ozark partnered with Hope Cancer Resources to make sure money is not an issue.

“Whether they couldn’t go to work because of a compromised immune system, whether they were furloughed or let go, this fund will help pay for some of those costs, whether it be mortgage, or rent, prescription assistance, whatever it is we need,” Marquette said.

It is just one of many things Komen Ozark does for the community. It raises money for these things through events like the More than Pink Walk.

“The more than pink walk shows what your money and support goes to in the fight against breast cancer; so introducing some pillars which are research, community, care and action,” Marquette said.

But this year, the walk has gone virtual. The More than Pink Walk App will let you set a step goal. Then you can post pictures to the Facebook group.

“We’re going to be localizing this app with videos, our sponsor information, with what we’re doing in the local community,” Marquette said.

Because this event is now virtual, there will be no registration fee.

“We still want to make sure that we’re celebrating and remembering those with breast cancer on that morning,” she added.

For more information on the upcoming virtual walk, click here.