Doing Good: People honor loved ones in upcoming Cancer Challenge Run

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week, hundreds of people will honor cancer patients and help raise money to fight the disease.

Kelly Sikorski loves to walk and run but this week it will carry extra weight.

“All somebody needs is to feel loved and supported,” she said.

She is running in the Cancer Challenge Run in support of her friend Christine, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last few months about exactly how debilitating cancer can be, how many different types of cancers there are and how expensive it is to treat,” Sikorski said.

That expense is just one of the reasons to participate in the Cancer Challenge Run. And a lot of people will be out there for Team Christine.

“In addition to the people that will be running the race that day, we actually have people running in other parts of the country as well, even outside of the country. We’ve got folks running in Spain and Germany,” Sikorski.

That widespread impact started here in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s a super-easy way to just have a small impact and I think we’re going to make it a lot of fun,” Sikorski said.

There are so many ways to get involved with The Cancer Challenge. You can play golf, tennis, pickleball or take part in the walk or run. That takes place this weekend. To learn more, click here.