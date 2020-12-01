Doing Good: People with disabilities get holiday help from the Arkansas Support Network

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Support Network is helping make the holidays a little easier for people with disabilities.

While Arkansas Support Network provides valuable services all year long, this time of year, one program is helping spread some holiday joy.

“Our goal is to promote and sustain inclusive spaces in our community for individuals with disabilities,” Director of Marketing for The Arkansas Support Network, Nakisha Snell said.

Work is underway on the annual Holiday Giving Program, providing an important resource.

“Our hope is to address the access to food and food insecurity that many individuals with disabilities experience,” Snell said.

All groups of people are seeing a need for more of these services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things we’re having to look at is due to that increase, what is the accessibility of those food drives and of the food pantries,” Snell said.

So the Arkansas Support Network plans to serve double the amount of people this year with its Holiday Giving Program. It is partnering with the NWA Food Bank for food boxes. It is also giving out gift cards this year to help with other needs, like Christmas shopping.

“We want many of our families to be able to participate in being able to celebrate their traditions through giving as well,” Snell said.

If you’d like to help feed a family this year, click here.

