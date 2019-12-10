Doing Good: Project Zero helps kids in foster care find families

Project Zero matching events help people looking to adopt meet children in foster care.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA) – Project Zero is helping hundreds of kids in foster care get paired with adoptive parents.

A few years ago, Nick Bethea and his wife knew they wanted to adopt.

“Without Project Zero, I wouldn’t have my children right now,” he said.

They got linked up with Project Zero.

“I got sent a video of two kids that were in need of a home and had been in foster care for many years. I looked at my wife and said, I don’t know why, but I’m pretty sure these are our two kids that God intended for us,” Bethea said.

Project Zero makes special videos to share stories of children in foster care. That is how the Bethea’s were introduced to Kya and Devin. Project Zero NWA Outreach CoordinatorTiphanie Gurwell said it is one of many ways Project Zero helps children find new homes.

“Our matching events are where the families who are open and approved through the state get to come and interact with the waiting children,” she said.

But there is more work to be done.

“We would love to see families waiting for kids, not kids waiting for families,” Gurwell said.

She says Arkansas needs more families willing to adopt, and Project Zero needs more community partnerships.

“Not just financial donations as well. We have companies that will donate toys which is great because we can use those at our events. We typically try to give our kids things at the events. We really want them to have that hope built,” Gurwell said.

These partnerships provide anything from Razorback tickets to free hair cuts.

“We’ve had a lot of different businesses step forward and say, can we do this? And we’ll really try to find a way,” Gurwell said.

It is through work like this, that helped complete the Bethea family.

“I understand what the love of a father is, something I had heard about, more so than I ever did before. It’s a different feeling when you go home and you know that there are two lives there dependent upon you,” Bethea said.

And he said it is thanks to Project Zero.

If you’d like to get more information on project zero or are interested in taking the first steps toward adoption, click here.