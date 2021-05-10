Doing Good: Project Zero ready to resume match events for kids in foster care

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Project Zero loves to hold big events where kids in foster care can meet families looking to adopt. But as we all know by now, big events are not easy to pull off during a pandemic.

It looks like a big party.

“A lot of these kids have been in foster care for a long period of time, and just going to our events they know they are going to have fun. They’re going to get out. They get to experience things that maybe they don’t get to experience in a group home,” Project Zero’s Northwest Arkansas Outreach Coordinator Tiphanie Gurwell said.

In the past, this is how Project Zero introduced kids in foster care to parents looking to adopt.

“We have about 355 kids in the state of Arkansas who are just waiting for a family. Those are not including the kids who still have a potential of going home,” Gurwell said.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to recreate that party atmosphere safely.

“That connection, we’ve lost for over a year,” Gurwell said.

So instead, Project Zero focused on making these videos of some of the amazing kids in need of a home. Now, with our health improving, this summer, it is throwing its big back-to-school bash.

“So we’re excited to get back into hosting our events and seeing our kids who we haven’t seen who are still in foster care and they were in foster care last year,” Gurwell said.

The plans are in the works, gathering school supplies for the kids and providing a great atmosphere for them and adults to meet and have fun.

“We’re praying and hoping for beautiful weather and for lots of families to come,” Gurwell said.

If you want to get involved, there is no shortage of ways you can help out. To learn more, click here.