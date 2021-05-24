Doing Good: Restoration Village helping women and their children heal

Little Flock, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Restoration Village helps women and their children recover and excel after life-altering traumas.

Rosa Butcher did not know where to turn when her husband died from a drug overdose.

“We had three kids. I was 5 months pregnant when my husband died and I didn’t have anything,” she said.

Not knowing how she would provide for her kids, she found Restoration Village.

“Our mission here at restoration village is to restore the lives of women and children and our goal, our vision for our residents, is that they would go on to live safe, healthy and independent lives,” the Director of Development of Restoration Village Kristopher Adams said.

Butcher’s first memory is of the food pantry.

“Seeing the food from the top of the ceiling to the floor, and I knew I wouldn’t have to worry about feeding my kids,” she said.

“Along with our main things such as housing, transportation meals and a lot of the basic necessities, we also offer a variety of mental health services and life-changing services,” Restoration Village Child Advocate Maddie Mizelle said.

They provided all of that for Butcher and also her kids.

“If we’re not looking at the children as a priority, then we’re not going to be successful in breaking that cycle,” Mizelle said.

“For these children who’ve experienced severe trauma, it’s making new pathways in their brain of impulsive behavior, ineffective decisions,” Restoration Village Executive Director Natalie Tibbs said.

“She got my kids into therapy and got them help, and now they’re doing a lot better,” Butcher said.

Butcher is doing a lot better too, now going to college and providing for her kids as a single mom.

To learn more about all of Restoration Villages services and to donate, click here.