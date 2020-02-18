Doing Good: Restoration Village helps woman reunite with daughters

Restoration Village provides long-term shelter for women and their children.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA) — Women in crisis are rebuilding their lives thanks to the help of an area non-profit. Restoration Village has worked for decades to break the cycle of abuse.

A couple of years ago, Jennifer Ofield knew she had to get out of her marriage.

“There was abuse: mental, physical, emotional, all of that. My girls saw it,” she said.

It lead to drug abuse, probation, and she lost custody of her daughters. Then she found Restoration Village.

“They provided a shelter. I had nowhere to go. I lost everything. My job, my kids, my house, my marriage. Everything was gone in one day. They’ve helped me re-build that back,” Ofield said.

Sitting on 70 acres of land, Restoration Village is so much more than just a women’s shelter.

“We’re a home. We are not just a bed,” Restoration Village Children’s advocate Maddie Mizelle said.

It is a family for people coming out of a crisis.

“Christmas Eve, the staff is here with everyone. I think it’s more mental for people who are coming here because when you’re coming out of crisis situations, a lot of people don’t have that additional support,” Mizelle said.

The support it offers is endless.

“Housing, basic needs, counseling, advocacy group therapy, equine therapy, endless different programs,” she said.

It helped Ofield stay clean, get licensed as a certified nursing assistant and reunite with her daughters.

“They’ve let me find my self-respect, my self-love, my self worth back. They’ve done so much for me here and my girls. They have security and stability and they feel safe here,” Ofield said.

Charges were dropped and Ofield has earned full custody of her daughters.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I didn’t come here. I’ve learned so much about myself and I’ve grown so much since I’ve been here,” Ofield said.

Restoration Village has room for 13 women and their children. It also has a need for all sorts of volunteers and donations. To get in touch with them for whatever reason, click here.