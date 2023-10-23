FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Reynolds Cancer Support House has been there for the community for decades and now runners and walkers are showing their dedication in return.

Hundreds gathered for a morning run at the Survivors Challenge in Fort Smith on Saturday.

Many of them. like Tracy Person do it in honor of others who cannot.

“I’m running on behalf of my daughter-in-law who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” Person said.

Reynolds Cancer Support House has given the racers and their loved ones so much.

“We provide cost-free, non-medical programs and services to individuals who are cancer patients who are in active treatment,” Cancer Support House Development Coordinator Natalie Swearingen said.

The non-profit provides services to people being actively treated for cancer. Its programs include salon services, support groups and financial assistance for things like mortgage payments and utility bills. The Cancer Support House has helped 5,000 people from 14 counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma in the last couple of years.

“We are a safe haven for these individuals. We are away from the sterilization of the hospital. We’re here for support,” Swearingen said.

It is the 32nd year for the Survivors Challenge; a 5k and 10k fundraiser for the non-profit.

“Anybody can do it because everybody knows somebody that had cancer or has cancer,” runner Meghan Pope said.

The runners say they will keep showing up for years to come.

“It’s a testament to the organization. It’s a testament to our community. They come out. They show up,” Swearingen said.

