Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas non-profit says people are coming in for help with higher bills this year.

By shopping at Helping Hands NWA, you are buying more than a new wardrobe.

“Rent, utilities, medical expenses, prescriptions,” Executive Director Bill Crawford said.

All of the money you spend provides assistance for people in the community.

“We’re seeing some of the larger utility bills this year than we’re seeing in a long long time. We were seeing $150 utility bill. Now they’re $250,” Crawford said.

Busier than the thrift store is the helping hands food pantry.

“The biggest need right now is the food pantry and that’s one of those needs that just doesn’t slow down and doesn’t go away,” Crawford said.

It does not matter what you need. These people are here to help.

“We’re kind of the middle man for the community is the way we look at it because it’s the community that continues to support us by donating to us and then the people that come in and purchase from us allows us to do what we do,” Crawford said.

Helping Hands gets 97% of its funding through sales at its thrift store and it is about to launch some heavy discounts starting on February 20. To learn more, click here.