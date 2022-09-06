FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Your help is needed to comfort families during the most stressful moments of their lives.

Comfort food might be needed at the Ronald McDonald House more than anywhere.

“We provide a home away from home for families with kids in the hospital,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma’s Marking and Communications Manager Erin Farrah said.

RMHC is helping families cope with a difficult reality; a child in the hospital.

“It’s really difficult and could feel like a burden to have to cook yourself dinner, cook yourself lunch, cook yourself something to eat while all you’re trying to do is care for your sick child,” Farrah said.

So you can make a big difference by cooking a meal for them. At the house at Washington Regional, family dinner is always at 6 p.m.

“The community can cook a meal at their house and bring it. They can cater in. They can Doordash a meal or they can come into our programs and cook,” Farrah said.

You do not have to be a Michelin Star chef to take part. Even the simplest items can have the power to heal.

“She said just being able to grab an orange was such an amazing thing and such a healing thing for her because she wasn’t at home and she needed something healthy to eat while she was trying to care for her sick children,” Farrah said.

If you want to get involved with the share-a-meal program, click here.