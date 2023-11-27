FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has officially begun.

He is not Santa Claus, but in a red suit, hat and beard, Jim Cope looked the part as he helped the big man through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

“They’re always trying to help people, bring salvation and hope to people, and this time of year, it’s always good to have hope,” Cope said.

Cope’s always dropped some change in the kettle in honor of his dad.

“If it wasn’t for the Salvation Army, he wouldn’t have had really much of a Christmas,” Cope said.

But this is the first time he is ever volunteered to ring the bell.

“If we can put a smile on somebody’s face, a child’s face, or give hope to somebody, it’s well worth it to us,” Cope said.

The Salvation Army launched the Red Kettle Campaign more than 130 years ago. The very first year, it helped provide a holiday meal for people in San Francisco. The idea quickly spread across the country and now it helps fund the Salvation Army’s many programs from Christmas assistance to shelters and disaster relief.

It made a difference in Cope’s life.

“It was always important for him to give and he passed that on to myself and my brothers,” Cope said.

Now he is ready to pay it forward.

“We’re already signed up to do it again this year and we’ll do it again next year. It’s been really enjoyable,” Cope said.

To learn more about how to get involved with the Red Kettle Campaign or how to get assistance from the Salvation Army, click here.