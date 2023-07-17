ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of kids will have everything they need to go back to school thanks to the Samaritan Community Center.

Bins, boxes and backpacks filled with school supplies are piling up at the Samaritan Community Center.

“This is magical madness. It’s helping kids and preparing them for their first day back at school. A lot of people think this happens instantly. It’sa year-long process,” Samaritan Community Center Business Development Manager Shannon Green said.

In the coming weeks, everything will be sorted and handed out to 4,000 kids.

“They’re ready to learn. They’re ready to be prepared and have positive self-esteem just like anyone else that starts the first day back to school,” Green said.

People can donate supplies right now for students in K-12. If enough are not collected, Samaritan Community Center will go on its own shopping spree to make sure everything is checked off your back-to-school list.

“Purchasing school supplies and a backpack can be expensive, especially if you’ve got more than one or two kids,” Green said.

By donating an extra backpack of supplies, a family is freed up to focus on other needs.

“We just want to make sure that we’re there to have those resources and those connections to help those families so that they can pay for their rent. They can pay for their utilities and things like that and not worry about the cost of a backpack,” Green said.

Samaritan Community Center is hosting a school supply drive this Friday at the Chick-Fil-A on Whitaker Parkway in Rogers. You can drop items off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also not too late to sign up to receive supplies. Click here for more information.