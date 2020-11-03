Doing Good: Samaritan Community Center sees 415% spike in new clients

The Samaritan Community Center has had to change its operations to meet demand and keep everyone healthy.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Samaritan Community Center makes changes to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 has been a challenging year.

“We are seeing a huge increase in demand for our food services right now as well as our Samaritan Care services,” Samaritan Community Center Grants and Outcomes Manager Jennifer Turner said.

The Samaritan Community Center has seen a 415% increase in new clients, especially with its food bank services.

“Not only increase for food, but also an increase for housing assistance, and right now we’re seeing a big spike in the need for warm clothing,” Turner said.

To meet the demand, everything has changed. You used to be able to walk through the food bank and get your groceries or sit down inside for a hot meal. Now, it is all set up outside for pick-up.

“With COVID-19, our budget has really shifted,” Turner said.

The Samaritan Community Center is spending more to keep employees safe and it is preparing to still offer holiday services like a hot Thanksgiving meal. That will also be through curbside pick-up.

“We will continue to bless those coming in and provide them with warm meals, but to do that we need your support with donations,” Samaritan Community Center In-Kind Manager Shannon Green said.

There are a lot of ways to help. For example, you can buy food for the food bank at Walmart.com and it is delivered straight to the community center. For a look at how you can give or volunteer, click here.