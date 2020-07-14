Doing Good: Saving Grace helps people aging out of foster care beat the odds

Currently, 12 women at a time can find help through Saving Grace.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saving Grace looks to expand its services so people aging out of foster care can beat the odds.

It was a busy weekend at the Benton County Fair Grounds.

“Vintage Market Days donates part of the proceeds at the gate to a non-profit organization,” Saving Grace Community Coordinator Robin Johnson said.

This time around, that non-profit was Saving Grace.

“Saving Grace is a transitional living home in Northwest Arkansas,” Johnson said.

It is specifically for women who aged out of foster care and are in danger of becoming homeless.

“We have the capacity to host 12 ladies. We bring them in and teach them how to adult, how to live successfully, how to be proud of themselves,” Johnson said.

The women learn things like budgeting, how to interview for a job and how to get a driver’s license. But the money made at Vintage Market Days and beyond will help expand this mission.

“Our long-range plan for Saving Grace is to acquire some property with some buildings, we’ve got one in mind right now, that will become Grace Farms,” Johnson said.

That facility that will help serve fifty women at a time in a number of ways.

“We have plans for a retail center, an event center, a classroom, even an equestrian center where all of the ladies can take advantage of therapy with a horse,” Johnson said.

That is a long term goal. In the short-term, three young women are about to graduate from Saving Grace. Their parting gift: their very own furnished apartment.

“We make this the coziest and safest home. It’s their first home. So we take donations from the surrounding community of furniture, we refurbish that for the ladies and we set them up in an amazing, peaceful home,” Johnson said.

Saving Grace is taking donations. If you can give money, or maybe even some furniture to help these young women start their new lives, click here.