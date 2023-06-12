BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The deadline to apply for a fall scholarship through the Single Parent Scholarship Fund (SPSF) is approaching.

It is a common story for parents around the region.

“It’s sometimes maybe a mom, has been married, had a couple of kids. Maybe started her education when she was younger and now finds herself divorced, single, and needing to provide and make a living for her family,” Krystal Goodwin, SPSF NWA Public Relations Director, said.

So SPSF started to help foot the bill for higher education. 40 years ago, it gave out five scholarships of $150. This year, nearly 170 students got scholarships for anywhere between $650-$2,500 each semester.

“One has been with us through his bachelor’s degree. Now, he’s working on getting his doctorate, and he’s going to become a doctor in our area,” Goodwin said.

It helps fill vital roles in our community, whether someone has time to get a doctorate or wants to learn a trade and get right back into the workforce.

“A lot of those trade jobs, once you get your education, get out and start working, you’re making $60-$70 thousand a year,” Goodwin said.

It helps the community while also breaking a cycle of poverty for families.

“These single moms and dads understand that they need to get this education to get a good job to bring them and their families out of poverty and they’re making that generational change for them and their families,” Goodwin said.

Applications for the fall semester need to be in by June 15th. To apply, click here.