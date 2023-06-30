ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new festival is coming to Northwest Arkansas for our veterans, active duty military, their families, and first responders.

We hear about them most when disaster strikes. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is one of the first to respond. But its mission is not just to help us.

“We help veterans and first responders through three different programs. Through outdoor adventures, then a wellness program called warrior path, and then also disaster response missions,” SDIA director of philanthropy Jayme Lingo said.

Lingo knows the importance of the mission. She is a veteran widow and the mom of a vet.

“When you positively impact these heroes, you’re also in turn helping their families,” Lingo said.

Sheep Dog’s been around since 2010 and not even the pandemic slowed it down.

“We started doing local outdoor adventures and stumbled across rush springs just across the border over in Pineville, MO, and ended up purchasing 50 acres next to rush springs,” Lingo said.

That allowed more outdoor adventures and wellness programs closer to home. And whether you need services like this, workforce training, or just a fun summer break, Sheep Dog is gearing up for its first Honor Fest because just having the chance to be together can have a powerful impact.

“When you get these men and women together, there’s a comradery that forms a natural healing process for them,” Lingo said.

To learn more about SDIA, click here.